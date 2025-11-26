Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $5,696,748.46 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Stein sold 4,187 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.58, for a total transaction of $5,696,748.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,611.64. This represents a 33.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,353.09. 239,142 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,304.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,398.98.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,576.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here