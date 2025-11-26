TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) insider Anil Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.75. 852,482 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,831. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 981.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

