Transportation Stocks To Consider - July 25th

Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are equity shares of companies that provide freight and passenger movement services—such as airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics operators. Because the volume of goods and people transported tends to rise and fall with overall economic activity, these stocks are often used by investors as a barometer for the health of supply chains and the broader economy. Indices like the Dow Jones Transportation Average aggregate leading transportation firms to track sector performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.07. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $484.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,656. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $489.23 and its 200 day moving average is $495.41.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,012,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,389,984. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

