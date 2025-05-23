Transportation Stocks Worth Watching - May 23rd

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Copart, Autodesk, United States Steel, Chevron, and Booking are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is moving goods or passengers by land, air, or sea—such as trucking firms, railroads, airlines, shipping lines and logistics providers. Because demand for transportation services tends to rise and fall with overall economic activity and trade volumes, these stocks are often viewed as barometers of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,426,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $519.65 and its 200 day moving average is $487.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Copart stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 15,425,796 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,903. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.07. 2,067,682 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $46.55. 12,742,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,875. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $19.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,322.36. The stock had a trading volume of 75,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4,807.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,895.17. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,379.98.

