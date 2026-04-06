TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven Chaouki Sells 5,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,770. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Trading Down 0.5%

TransUnion stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.99. 1,298,077 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,307. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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