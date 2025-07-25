TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 532,784 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,699. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

