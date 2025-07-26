TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.140 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.990-1.040 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransUnion stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in TransUnion were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

