Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven travel stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Booking (BKNG), Expedia Group (EXPE), Travelers Companies (TRV), Trip.com Group (TCOM), MakeMyTrip (MMYT), Thor Industries (THO) and OUTFRONT Media (OUT).
  • The list spans different travel exposures — online travel agencies, an insurer, an RV manufacturer and an out-of-home advertising firm — indicating varied industry drivers and risks across the group.
  • Travel stocks are cyclical and typically more volatile, as performance is sensitive to consumer confidence, economic growth, seasonality and factors like fuel/labor costs and geopolitical or health events.
Booking, Expedia Group, Travelers Companies, Trip.com Group, MakeMyTrip, Thor Industries, and OUTFRONT Media are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Travel stocks" are shares of companies whose primary business depends on travel and tourism—airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, online travel agencies, car rental firms, airport operators and other travel-related services. These equities tend to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, economic growth, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, and geopolitical or health events, which can make them more volatile than defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Thor Industries (THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

