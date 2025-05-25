Travel Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 25th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, Booking, SoFi Technologies, American Express, SAP, and Delta Air Lines are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the travel and tourism industry—including airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online booking platforms and car‐rental firms. Their performance tends to track consumer travel demand and broader economic conditions, making them especially sensitive to factors such as seasonal trends, fuel prices, geopolitical events and public health developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.50. 1,412,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,730. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $788.20 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $973.21 and a 200 day moving average of $972.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,156,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $9.11 on Friday, reaching $5,332.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,463. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,379.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $4,824.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4,897.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 44,036,245 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,095,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,724,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

SAP (SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

SAP stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.89. 1,419,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $303.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,875. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here