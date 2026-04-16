Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.7250. 376,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,139,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Specifically, insider Peter Heerma sold 7,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $302,524.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,833.44. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 1,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $43,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,864.53. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 7,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $302,524.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,716,747.63. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on TVTX

Key Headlines Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) expands Travere’s rare‑kidney franchise, materially increases U.S. addressable patients and supports multi‑year revenue/earnings upside. Filspari Approval

FDA full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) expands Travere’s rare‑kidney franchise, materially increases U.S. addressable patients and supports multi‑year revenue/earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the approval was strong (shares rose sharply) as investors price in first‑mover status, premium pricing potential and material volume growth for Filspari. Stock Soars on Approval

Market reaction to the approval was strong (shares rose sharply) as investors price in first‑mover status, premium pricing potential and material volume growth for Filspari. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and sizable price‑target raises (examples: Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, HC Wainwright) signal elevated analyst conviction on TAM expansion and upside to revenue models. Analyst Upgrades

Multiple broker upgrades and sizable price‑target raises (examples: Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, HC Wainwright) signal elevated analyst conviction on TAM expansion and upside to revenue models. Neutral Sentiment: The stock recently hit a 52‑week high following analyst upgrades, reflecting the approval and re‑rating but also increasing the risk of short‑term consolidation. New 52-Week High

The stock recently hit a 52‑week high following analyst upgrades, reflecting the approval and re‑rating but also increasing the risk of short‑term consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval indicate heightened speculation and positioning that can amplify intraday volatility. Options Activity

Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval indicate heightened speculation and positioning that can amplify intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Company transcripts and media coverage are filling in label scope and commercial intent — useful for modeling uptake but not yet a source of concrete near‑term sales figures. Company Commentary

Company transcripts and media coverage are filling in label scope and commercial intent — useful for modeling uptake but not yet a source of concrete near‑term sales figures. Neutral Sentiment: Significant insider sales (including CEO and other executives) were reported; most trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding related to vesting, which tempers but does not eliminate investor concern about selling pressure. Insider Filings

Significant insider sales (including CEO and other executives) were reported; most trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding related to vesting, which tempers but does not eliminate investor concern about selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that recent earnings‑estimate revision trends and very elevated short‑term expectations could limit further near‑term upside and raise the risk of a pullback if commercial traction or guidance disappoints. Analyst Caution

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,613,368 shares of the company's stock worth $158,059,000 after buying an additional 619,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company's stock worth $181,752,000 after buying an additional 1,538,827 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,278,180 shares of the company's stock worth $163,469,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,784,000 shares of the company's stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 599,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,779 shares of the company's stock worth $85,849,000 after buying an additional 494,665 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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