Travis Boersma Sells 722,841 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,940,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $35,655,076.10.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,072,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,743. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,614.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 772.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

