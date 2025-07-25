Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.55. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

