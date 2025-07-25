Free Trial
Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Travis Perkins logo with Retail/Wholesale background

Key Points

  • Travis Perkins PLC shares gapped down from $7.90 to $7.55 at market open on Friday, with a trading volume of 425 shares.
  • Peel Hunt upgraded the stock rating from "moderate buy" to a "strong-buy" on April 3rd, indicating positive analyst sentiment.
  • The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, suggesting a stable financial position.
  • Travis Perkins operates in the United Kingdom's building materials distribution sector, specializing in tools and building supplies.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Travis Perkins.
Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.55. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

