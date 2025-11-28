Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Get Travis Perkins alerts: Sign Up

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins PLC ( OTCMKTS:TPRKY Get Free Report )'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.36. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 226.0%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

