Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — Travis Perkins opened at $8.36 after a $7.94 close and last traded at $8.36 on light volume (1,079 shares).
  • Dividend paid — The company paid $0.061 per share on November 14 to shareholders of record on October 6 (ex-dividend October 3), a stated yield of 226.0%.
  • Financial and business snapshot — Liquidity ratios are a quick ratio of 0.94 and current ratio of 1.49 with debt-to-equity of 0.15; 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are about $8.17 and $8.12, and the company distributes building materials in the UK through Merchanting and Toolstation segments.
Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.36. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 226.0%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Search Headlines