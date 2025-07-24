Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Down 26.3% - Should You Sell?

Treatt plc (LON:TET - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.51). 5,970,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,612% from the average session volume of 348,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Treatt from GBX 440 ($5.91) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Treatt Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.02. The company has a market capitalization of £124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Treatt (LON:TET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 4.49 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Treatt had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treatt plc will post 27.0420792 EPS for the current year.

Treatt Company Profile

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

Recommended Stories

