Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Down 26.3% - What's Next?

Treatt plc (LON:TET - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.51). Approximately 5,970,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,612% from the average daily volume of 348,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Treatt from GBX 440 ($5.91) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.02.

Treatt (LON:TET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 4.49 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Treatt had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.88%. Research analysts expect that Treatt plc will post 27.0420792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

