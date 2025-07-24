Treatt (LON:TET) Trading Down 26.3% - Should You Sell?

Treatt plc (LON:TET - Get Free Report) was down 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.52). Approximately 5,970,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,612% from the average daily volume of 348,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.42).

Treatt Trading Down 26.3%

The firm has a market cap of £112.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.97.

Treatt (LON:TET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 4.49 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Treatt had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Treatt plc will post 27.0420792 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treatt

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

