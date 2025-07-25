Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session's volume of 2,531 shares.The stock last traded at $65.49 and had previously closed at $63.90.

Trend Micro Stock Up 2.5%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $465.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.12 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 29.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

