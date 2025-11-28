Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading 6.9% Higher - What's Next?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.2450. Approximately 1,230,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,201,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMQ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $720.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 449,599 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $3,075,257.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,149,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,542,997.24. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 50,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $332,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 508,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,468.48. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,506 shares of company stock worth $7,275,194. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,774 shares of the mining company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,095 shares of the mining company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company's stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper - cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

