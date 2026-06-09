Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $52.4440, with a volume of 798715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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