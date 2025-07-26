TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12, RTT News reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 237.87%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TriNet Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-4.750 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 4.9%

TNET traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,076. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $116.26.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $175,291 over the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 135,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

