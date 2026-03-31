Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.30 and traded as low as GBX 355. Tristel shares last traded at GBX 355, with a volume of 140,502 shares changing hands.

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Tristel Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 386.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Tristel (LON:TSTL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline Stephens bought 2,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 per share, with a total value of £9,920.54. Corporate insiders own 21.03% of the company's stock.

About Tristel

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