Truist Financial Cuts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $137.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. 98,319 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,752. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. Integer has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. The trade was a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Integer by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 319,229 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Integer by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Integer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,254 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Integer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

