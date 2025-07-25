Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock's current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.05.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5%

TSCO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,828. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the sale, the director owned 35,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,610 shares of company stock worth $5,737,894 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $768,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

