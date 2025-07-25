Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock's current price.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.90.

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 206,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company's lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

