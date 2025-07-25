Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $239.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $217.60.

PKG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 172,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 172,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 46,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 23.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

