Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $279.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.18.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.14. 551,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,424. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.17. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $280.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,297,000 after acquiring an additional 709,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,424,000 after buying an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

