Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company's previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.34.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

O'Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,642. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $100.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here