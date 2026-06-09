Truist Financial Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $195.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $212.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Mizuho set a $174.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.18.

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Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. 506,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,051. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Vail Resorts's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.85 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 5,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,317.15. This represents a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Katz bought 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,606,974.72. The trade was a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vail Resorts announced a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, which implies a 6.5% annualized yield and may appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat MTN dividend update

Vail Resorts announced a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, which implies a 6.5% annualized yield and may appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in slightly above Wall Street estimates at $1.21 billion, and the company said early season pass sales and its advance-commitment pass model continue to support the business. Vail Resorts Q3 results and guidance release

Revenue for the quarter came in slightly above Wall Street estimates at $1.21 billion, and the company said early season pass sales and its advance-commitment pass model continue to support the business. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also getting attention as a high-yield, lower-beta leisure name, and analysts were already looking for earnings around the reported level ahead of the release. Analyst expectations ahead of earnings

The stock is also getting attention as a high-yield, lower-beta leisure name, and analysts were already looking for earnings around the reported level ahead of the release. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 EPS of $8.81 missed the $8.97 consensus, and earnings fell from $10.54 a year ago, underscoring softer profitability. Zacks earnings miss coverage

Fiscal Q3 EPS of $8.81 missed the $8.97 consensus, and earnings fell from $10.54 a year ago, underscoring softer profitability. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its outlook again after weather-related weakness reduced visits and weighed on revenue, increasing investor concern that the demand slowdown could persist. Seeking Alpha forecast cut coverage

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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