Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Truist Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.75.

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Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,507,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,451. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,189.5% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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