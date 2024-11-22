Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 1293282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.37.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial's payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,169,350,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

