Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Fawwad Qureshi Sells 6,202 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $219,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Trupanion alerts: Sign Up

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 510,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trupanion to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 940.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trupanion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trupanion wasn't on the list.

While Trupanion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here