Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Releases Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Get Truxton alerts: Sign Up

Truxton Stock Performance

TRUX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.55. Truxton has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Truxton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Truxton's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Truxton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Truxton wasn't on the list.

While Truxton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here