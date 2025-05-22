TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $88.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

