TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company's stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

