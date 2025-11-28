TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.05. TryHard shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 4,730 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of TryHard in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TryHard to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TryHard currently has an average rating of "Sell".

TryHard Trading Up 6.8%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TryHard

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TryHard at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TryHard

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact.

