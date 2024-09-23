AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company's current price.

Get AGF Management alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$11.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Down 0.5 %

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,284. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. In related news, Director Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,885 shares of company stock worth $421,964. Insiders own 18.74% of the company's stock.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGF Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGF Management wasn't on the list.

While AGF Management currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here