Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit Sells 1,590 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,718.84.

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.44. 980,499 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,883. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.32. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$28.91.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$25.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here