Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $202.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$202.75 and last traded at C$203.63, with a volume of 43508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$206.93.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$285.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$227.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$251.46.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1062435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boyd Group Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boyd Group Services wasn't on the list.

While Boyd Group Services currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here