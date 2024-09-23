Free Trial
CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$53,887.14 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
CCL Industries logo with Consumer Cyclical background

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total value of C$53,887.14.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

CCL.B traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$81.46. 75,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market cap of C$13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$82.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$85.44.


CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

