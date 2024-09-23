Free Trial
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:CMR)

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class logo with background

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$50.17. 88,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.11. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a fifty-two week low of C$50.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.26.

Dividend History for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines