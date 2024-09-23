iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:CMR)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$50.17. 88,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.11. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a fifty-two week low of C$50.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.26.

