Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.33

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.33 and last traded at C$49.27, with a volume of 32906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$46.44.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7883598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Power's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Capital Power's payout ratio is 51.68%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

