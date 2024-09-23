iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Get CVD alerts: Sign Up

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

CVD traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.57. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.79.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common wasn't on the list.

While iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here