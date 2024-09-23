Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.18

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.18 and last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 24498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.79.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0006101 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited's dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

