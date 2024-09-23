Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.93

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 3176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.77. The stock has a market cap of C$442.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6902287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

