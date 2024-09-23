Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.99

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 244371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Get Enterprise Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on E shares. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on E

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Enterprise Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here