First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.83 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 56384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

