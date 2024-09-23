Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.52 million, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6037575 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

