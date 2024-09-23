Free Trial
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.52 million, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6037575 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

