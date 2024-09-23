Free Trial
→ Sell NVDA Now? (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)

Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.14

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Freegold Ventures logo with Basic Materials background

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 1029336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$473.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53.

Insider Activity at Freegold Ventures

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 602,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$487,620.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,272,000 shares of company stock worth $862,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company's stock.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ Sell NVDA Now? (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Freegold Ventures right now?

Before you consider Freegold Ventures, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freegold Ventures wasn't on the list.

While Freegold Ventures currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2024 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2024

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Election Shocker: Trump Won't See This Coming
If you suspect Democrats will play dirty games in this election… You are RIGHT! Executive Order 14019 ha...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
7 Robotics Stocks That Are Getting an AI Boost
There are trends that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Such is the case with robotics and artificial ...
MarketBeat
Investing Legend Warns: “Disturbing Event Is Coming to America”
America Repeats Act That's Destroyed Stock Markets For 200 Years The Fed has now repeated a mistake that ce...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider transaction occurs when a company executive that has non-public information about a company buys or...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Undervalued Growth Stocks Ready for Reversal
Traders and investors are digesting what a 50-basis point (0.50%) cut in interest rates means for stocks. If y...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines