Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.14

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 1029336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$473.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53.

Insider Activity at Freegold Ventures

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 602,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$487,620.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,272,000 shares of company stock worth $862,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company's stock.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

