Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$156,600.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K remained flat at C$13.01 during trading on Monday. 1,725,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,095. The company has a market cap of C$16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.9896296 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

