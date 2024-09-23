Citigroup Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$46.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$40.55.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.74. The company had a trading volume of 181,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,417. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$30.08 and a 12 month high of C$41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.06.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1977492 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

